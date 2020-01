A car fire in Telford on New Year’s Day was started deliberately an investigation has found.

The car fire happened in Bridgwood, Brookside at just after 6am yesterday.

One fire appliance was mobilised from Tweedale with an operations officer.

The fire was already out when firefighters arrived at the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to contact West Mercia Police on 101. Alternatively, information can be passed to CrimeStoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

