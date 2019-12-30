7.5 C
Shropshire
Monday, December 30, 2019
Home News

New Midwife Led Unit is lifted into place at PRH

By Shropshire Live

The building which will house a new state-of-the-art Midwife Led Unit (MLU) at the Princess Royal Hospital (PRH) in Telford has been lifted into place.

The new modular building in place at the PRH
The new modular building in place at the PRH

The new MLU, which is being created next to the Consultant Led Unit, will also allow The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust (SaTH), which runs PRH, to create additional beds to ease pressure over the winter months.

Wrekin MLU will move into the purpose-built modular building. The area freed up by the move will be used to create a ward which will cater for acute medical patients, creating more space at PRH over the winter period.

The relocated MLU will include a birthing pool and en-suite bathrooms. It has been designed with the leadership team from the Women and Children’s Care Group.

The new unit is being provided by a specialist company that has worked with NHS organisations across the country, including the Royal Derby and Milton Keynes University hospitals.

The modular building was installed on Saturday and Sunday last week, with a large crane being brought onto the PRH site to lift the components into place.

Wrekin MLU is 30 years old. The new facility will be much more appealing to mums wanting a midwife-led birthing experience, while giving women the reassurance of being closer to the Consultant-led unit.

The moves have been made possible after £4 million of capital funding was secured from the Department of Health.

Paula Clark, Chief Executive at SaTH, said: “We are delighted to have secured this funding to improve facilities for mums using our MLU in Telford and to increase our bed space for the winter.

“I know that, to some people, the term ‘modular building’ conjures up images of the old demountable classrooms we had at school, but these modern facilities are about as far removed from that as you can imagine. They are purpose-built with state-of-the-art facilities and look fantastic.”

The new MLU is expected to open in the New Year.

Supporting Shropshire Live...
Shropshire Live
Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire with independent news and entertainment since 2009. Send us your news to interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095. For advertising information call Fiona on 01743 816 817.
- Advertising -

Featured Articles

CitySprint are recruiting van couriers in Telford for Christmas

CitySprint — the UK’s largest same day distribution company — is seeking to boost the number of van couriers in Telford.
Read Article
Christmas Food 2019

Where to eat and party in Shropshire Christmas and New Year 2019

The festive season is upon us and if you are looking for somewhere in Shropshire, to eat, drink and party then here is our guide.
Read Article
Christmas Time - Generic - Image by Jill Wellington from Pixabay

Christmas Events and Attractions in Shropshire 2019

Christmas is such a wonderful time in Shropshire and there is so much to see and do, here are some of the great events and attractions.
Read Article

News

News

Police are keen to identify the three men pictured as they may have information that can help with enquiries

Images released of men police are keen to trace following assault in Telford

Police investigating an assault in Telford have released images of three men they would like to trace.
Read Article
Police hope someone recognises the man, as they believe he will be able to help with their investigation

CCTV images released following assault in Oswestry

Police investigating an assault in Oswestry last month have today released CCTV images of a man they would like to trace as part of their investigation.
Read Article
The new modular building in place at the PRH

New Midwife Led Unit is lifted into place at PRH

The building which will house a new state-of-the-art Midwife Led Unit at the Princess Royal Hospital in Telford has been lifted into place.
Read Article
Load more

Sport

Sport

Players and Fans celebrate Tigers opening Goal scored by Andy Mckinney. Photo: Steve Brodie

Tigers hit by Lightning Storm

Hexagon Telford Tigers returned to home ice at Telford Ice Rink on Sunday night after a hard fought 4-2 victory on the road against Leeds Chiefs which saw Telford extend their winning streak to six games.
Read Article

Match Report: Bolton Wanderers 1 – 1 Shrewsbury Town

A highly frustrating afternoon for Shrewsbury Town sees Sam Ricketts’ side unable to make their numerical advantage count against rock bottom Bolton.
Read Article

Tigers run continues with win over Chiefs

Hexagon Telford Tigers travelled to Blackburn to take on bottom of the table Leeds Chiefs.
Read Article
Load more

Business

- Advertising -

Business

The Peakes Travel Elite team in their shop

Peakes Travel Elite celebrates successful year

Peakes Travel Elite has enjoyed another successful year in Shrewsbury.
Read Article
Mandy Thorn

New £3million fund available to help young people realise their potential

More than £3million is available across the Marches for projects which help young people overcome barriers to education and work.
Read Article
Aico staff have been volunteering in the local community

Aico spreads some Christmas cheer

Aico staff have gotten into the Christmas spirit by volunteering in the local community.
Read Article
Load more

Features

Features

Luke Millington from Telford thanks everyone for their support

Luke smashes goal to fund care for more seriously ill children

A young lad who is leading a Christmas fundraising campaign for Hope House and Ty Gobaith Children’s Hospices is celebrating smashing his £50,000 goal.
Read Article
Attingham in Mist. Photo: National Trust / Sarah Cunningham

Jog Off Your Jumper returns to Attingham Park

‘Jog Off Your Jumper’ will once again be returning to a wintery Attingham Park, the National Trust property on the outskirts of Shrewsbury.
Read Article

CitySprint are recruiting van couriers in Telford for Christmas

CitySprint — the UK’s largest same day distribution company — is seeking to boost the number of van couriers in Telford.
Read Article
Load more

Entertainment

- Advertising -

Entertainment

Drew Schofield of Morris and Company, Paul Kirkbright of University Centre Shrewsbury, Robin Brooke-Smith, Shrewsbury School Archivist, and Annabel Warburg of Shrewsbury School

Shrewsbury Darwin Festival taking shape for February

Plans are well under way for the DarwIN Shrewsbury Festival in 2020 - which will include a rare chance to see some of Darwin’s original letters and books.
Read Article
Dom Joly

Dom Joly to visit Telford and Shrewsbury as part of UK tour

Writer, broadcaster and comedian Dom Joly, best known as the creator of Trigger Happy TV, is heading to Telford and Shrewsbury as part of his first UK theatre tour since 2011.
Read Article
Jack Savoretti

Jack Savoretti to headline ‘A Summer’s Evening in Telford’

Jack Savoretti is to headline 'A Summer's Evening in Telford' in June 2020 with special guest Imelda May.
Read Article
Load more

Taste

Taste

Jennifer Burns from The Crown Inn serving customer Sid Heath

Shifnal pub celebrates first anniversary since being saved from closure

The Crown Inn at Shifnal has reported having a successful first year, with increased footfall and more pints being pulled than ever before.
Read Article
Pictured sampling the new beer, from left Councillor Karen Sawbridge, Lorna Walker of The Falcon and Steve Farrell of Bridgnorth Brewery

New beer brewed for Bridgnorth hotel

A Bridgnorth hotel has collaborated with a local brewery to brew up a treat for local people.
Read Article
Hencote Estate Winemaker Gavin Patterson has over 30 years’ experience in the industry

Shropshire vineyard to release first estate red wine

A Shropshire vineyard is to launch its first estate red wine just over a year since the winery opened to the public.
Read Article
Load more
- Advertisment -

Featured Articles

Weather

Shropshire
mist
7.5 ° C
9.4 °
5 °
87 %
1.5kmh
90 %
Tue
8 °
Wed
6 °
Thu
9 °
Fri
9 °
Sat
4 °
- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -

Latest Articles

- Advertisment -

Editor's Picks

© 2009 - 2019 Shropshire Live LLP