Images released of men police are keen to trace following assault in Telford

Police investigating an assault in Telford have released images of three men they would like to trace.

The incident happened in the early hours of Saturday 14 December in Cordingley Way in Donnington.

The victim, a 29-year-old man, suffered facial injuries as a result of the incident.

Officers are keen to identify the three men pictured as it is believed they were in the area at the time and may have information that can help with enquiries.

The men, or anyone who recognises them, is asked to contact West Mercia Police on 101 quoting reference 143s 141219.

