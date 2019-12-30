3.9 C
Monday, December 30, 2019
Enquiries continue into unexplained death of man in Telford

By Chris Pritchard

Police are continuing their enquiries into the unexplained death of a man in Telford.

The 32-year-old man died after being found unresponsive in Dawley High Street at 8pm on Boxing Day.

His death continues to be treated as unexplained.

Two men arrested in connection with the incident have been released. One man has been released on police bail, a second man has been released under investigation.

A home office post mortem is due to be carried out today.

Witness Appeal

Any witnesses, or anyone with information that could help police enquiries, is asked to contact West Mercia Police on 101 quoting reference 442s 261219 or alternatively information can be passed to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Chris Pritchard
Chris Pritchard is Editor of Shropshire Live and lives in Shrewsbury. You can contact Chris by emailing chris.pritchard@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.
