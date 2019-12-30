CCTV images released following assault in Oswestry

Police investigating an assault in Oswestry last month have today released CCTV images of a man they would like to trace as part of their investigation.

Police hope someone recognises the man, as they believe he will be able to help with their investigation

The assault took place in the early hours of Sunday 17 November between the Boars Head public house and Subway on Willow Street Oswestry.

The victim was assaulted by an unknown offender resulting in him being taken to hospital, suffering a fractured skull with an air pocket and bleed on the brain. The victim is now at home recovering.

PC Karl Bryant from Oswestry Police Station said: “Following the severity of this assault, we are releasing these CCTV images in the hope someone recognises the man, as we believe he will be able to help us with our investigation.

“Although this was over a month ago we are still appealing for information. If you were in the area or recognise the individual, we ask you to contact us via 101 quoting 127s 17 November 2019.”

If you would rather contact anonymously information can be passed to CrimeStoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

