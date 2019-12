One person as rescued following a kitchen fire at a property in Wellington on Sunday afternoon.

The fire which was caused by cooking broke out at just before 2pm in Hiatt Avenue.



Three fire appliances were mobilised from Telford Central and Wellington with an operations officer.

Crews wearing breathing apparatus used a hosereel jet to put out the fire.



Oxygen first aid was given to the casualty with West Midlands Ambulance Service also attending.

