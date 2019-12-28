Man charged with attempted murder following stabbing in Telford

A man has been charged with attempted murder after another man was stabbed in

St John Street, Wellington in the early hours of Friday.

Mubasher Mehmood, 24, and from Wellington, has been charged with attempted murder, dangerous driving and possession of an offensive weapon.

He is due to appear at Kidderminster Magistrates’ Court on Monday 30 December.

The 18-year-old man who was stabbed remains in hospital in a serious condition.

Police say that although his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening they are potentially life-changing.

