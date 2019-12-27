Wrekin Halfway House is re-opened

A two-year project to transform a neglected pavilion on The Wrekin has been successfully completed.

Visitors to the pavilion, Michelle and Simon Williams with children Isla and Alexa with Halfway House staff Alana Worrall and Elysia Davison and Joy Jones

Jenny Joy, who has been walking up the hill every day for 30 years, has led the campaign to get the Halfway House restored and re-opened as a much-needed community educational facility which has created five part-time jobs.

The space can now be used by schools and groups such as cub and brownie packs and also provides a natural habitat to encourage wildlife.

Wellington resident Jenny explained that she knocked on the door of owner Sean Saward two years ago as she heard rumours that he was selling up.

“As a person who cares about The Wrekin passionately, I did not want this historic gem to be lost to local people,” said Jenny.

“In the past year my focus has been getting planning and restoring the pavilion then finally getting it open.

“There used to be swing boats and donkey rides outside the Halfway House and people used to order their ham and eggs on the way up the Wrekin to eat on the way down.

“Being involved in the restoration of something with such a great history has been a real pleasure and there is huge scope for what we can do in the future.

“Sean Saward lives in Cambridge but spent time around here during his childhood. He has invested lots of his time and money on the Halfway House and without his ownership of it, the part I have played would never have happened.

“We are similar in what we want the place to do which is why we have been able to work together effectively.”

Jenny is now planning a ‘Friends of the Wrekin’ group which can take on projects both at the Halfway House and on the Wrekin itself.

Wellington Mayor Anthony Lowe commented: “The Wrekin has a special place in the hearts of the people of Wellington and beyond and this important and fantastic community asset is a welcome half way stopping off point – and one that we must cherish.”

Supporting Shropshire Live...