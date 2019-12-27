Police in Telford replace stolen Christmas presents

Telford Police have played Santa to two young brothers after their Christmas presents were stolen by a thief.

Police in Telford replaced the stolen presents.

Earlier this month, the man, who was known to the family, disappeared taking Christmas presents that had been bought for the boys, who are both aged under 7, with him.

After hearing their Christmas presents had been taken PC Dave Walker, based at Malinsgate Police Station, applied to West Mercia Police’s Police Community Fund for money to replace the boys’ presents so they didn’t go without on Christmas day.

Officers then visited Smyths toy store in Telford, who after hearing what police were doing, upgraded the presents and even threw in some extras.

Telford local policing commander, Superintendent Paul Moxley, said: “This is a fantastic use of our Police Community Fund and is very much in the spirit of policing with officers going above and beyond to make sure two young brothers didn’t have their Christmas ruined. I’d also like to thank Smyths toy store for upgrading the presents.”

West Mercia Police’s Police Community Fund aims to help victims of crime who lose out financially as well as support local community ventures.

