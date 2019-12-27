Dog suffers smoke inhalation following house fire in Westbury

Firefighters gave a dog oxygen therapy following a fire at a house in Westbury on Boxing Day.

Firefighters were called to Broxtons Wood at around 4.23pm following a report of smoke issuing from the kitchen of a property.

On arrival, firefighters found a small fire in the kitchen which was extinguished by firefighters using a hose reel jet and two breathing apparatus.

Oxygen therapy was administered to the dog which was suffering the effects of smoke.

A thermal imaging camera was used to check for any remaining hot spots.

Two fire appliances were mobilised from Minsterley and Shrewsbury.

