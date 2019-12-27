Charity shops targeted by burglars in Ludlow

Police in Ludlow have today received several reports of burglaries at charity shops in Ludlow town centre.

Oxfam, Cancer Research UK and Blue Cross have all been targeted along with

Craven Ink Tattoo Studio.

Officers are appealing for information in regards to all of the incidents.

If you were in Ludlow town centre (in particular King Street, Broad Street and Castle Street) around the hours on the morning of December 27th and saw anything suspicious then please report it via 101 quoting reference number 182s271219.

You can also report information anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

