Arrest made after man stabbed in Wellington

An 18-year-old man has suffered what are believed to be life-changing injuries after he was stabbed in Wellington.

The incident happened around 2.55am this morning in St Johns Street, a man has been arrested in connection with the incident.

A 24-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident and is currently in police custody.

Witness Appeal

Enquiries are on-going and police are appealing for witnesses.

Detective Inspector Jo Whitehead said: “We know there were a number of people in the area at the time and I would ask anyone who has not yet spoken to us to get in contact.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact West Mercia Police on 101 quoting reference 66s 271219 or alternatively information can be passed to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Supporting Shropshire Live...