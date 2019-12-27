7 C
Shropshire
Friday, December 27, 2019
Home News

Another Swan Room for SaTH following generous donations

By Shropshire Live

A new Swan Room has been created to provide dignity and privacy for patients at the end of life at the Trust that runs Shropshire’s two acute hospitals.

Mrs Jones and Mrs Alcock in the new Swan Room
Mrs Jones and Mrs Alcock in the new Swan Room

The latest Swan Room on Ward 32 Short Stay at the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital (RSH) was made possible by generous donations from the families of Derek Jones and Colin Alcock, who were both cared for by The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust (SaTH) before their deaths.

The Swan Room builds on the work being done by SaTH, which runs RSH and the Princess Royal Hospital (PRH) in Telford, to improve end of life and bereavement care. It allow relatives to spend valuable time with their loved one, who is at end of life, in a more private, peaceful and calming environment.

Jules Lewis, End of Life Care Facilitator at SaTH, said: “Huge thanks must go to Mrs Val Alcock, Mrs Susan Jones and their families whose generous donations have made this Swan Room possible. Thanks also to the staff on Ward 32 SS and the Trust’s electricians, carpenters and decorators who have made the room so fantastic.

“The importance of Swan Rooms should not be underestimated; they allow families to spend valuable time with their loved ones at the end of life in an intimate space.”

Mrs Alcock, wife of Colin, said: “We are so pleased with what has been done with our donations. It is heartening that so many families will benefit and in such a warm and calm environment.”

SaTH now has 23 Swan Rooms at RSH and PRH.

Supporting Shropshire Live...
Shropshire Live
Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire with independent news and entertainment since 2009. Send us your news to interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095. For advertising information call Fiona on 01743 816 817.
- Advertising -

Featured Articles

CitySprint are recruiting van couriers in Telford for Christmas

CitySprint — the UK’s largest same day distribution company — is seeking to boost the number of van couriers in Telford.
Read Article
Christmas Food 2019

Where to eat and party in Shropshire Christmas and New Year 2019

The festive season is upon us and if you are looking for somewhere in Shropshire, to eat, drink and party then here is our guide.
Read Article
Christmas Time - Generic - Image by Jill Wellington from Pixabay

Christmas Events and Attractions in Shropshire 2019

Christmas is such a wonderful time in Shropshire and there is so much to see and do, here are some of the great events and attractions.
Read Article

News

News

Arrest made after man stabbed in Wellington

An 18-year-old man has suffered what are believed to be life-changing injuries after he was stabbed in Wellington.
Read Article

Man’s body is found in Telford street

An investigation is underway after the body of a man was found in a Telford street.
Read Article
Visitors to the pavilion, Michelle and Simon Williams with children Isla and Alexa with Halfway House staff Alana Worrall and Elysia Davison and Joy Jones

Wrekin Halfway House is re-opened

A two-year project to transform a neglected pavilion on The Wrekin has been successfully completed.
Read Article
Load more

Sport

Sport

shrewsbury-town-badge-generic

Your Shrewsbury Town team of the decade

We asked you on Twitter to vote for your Shrewsbury Town team of the decade and the results are in.
Read Article
Cheryl Evans, left, and Holly Mowling enjoyed an impressive victory as they represented Bridgnorth Tennis Club at the National Seniors Inter Club Championships

Shropshire tennis aces crowned winners at National Seniors Inter Club Championships

Shropshire tennis aces Holly and Cheryl crowned winners at National Seniors Inter Club Championships
Read Article

Match Report: Shrewsbury Town 1 – 2 Rotherham United

Shrewsbury Town suffered late heartache as Rotherham United stunned the hosts with a 97th minute winner.
Read Article
Load more

Business

- Advertising -

Business

Proclean's Tom Smale, Michelle Williams, Tom Sykes, Paul Tench from JT Hughes; and Grant Thomas

Sparkling success for ProClean

It’s been a monumental year for Shropshire-based ProClean which is celebrating a series of sparkling new contract wins.
Read Article
The new Craemer UK Ltd site. Photo: Craemer

Telford’s Land Deal and Growth Fund success

Telford & Wrekin Council’s unique Land Deal has been a massive success, delivering 21 commercial sites, 10 sites for residential development delivering 1,114 jobs.
Read Article
From left to right: David Vicary, Stuart Gillies, Victoria Handbury-Madin, all of The Movement Centre, Jane Pritchard, Community Liaison, Aico, Angie Tomley, Alison Shields, Dave Williams, Polly Roberts, all of The Movement Centre, Dave Jennings, Technical Advisor, Aico

Aico surprises The Movement Centre with an early Christmas present

Giving back to the local community and showing support is the core of Corporate Social Responsibility and Aico in the Community are doing just this.
Read Article
Load more

Features

Features

Luke Millington from Telford thanks everyone for their support

Luke smashes goal to fund care for more seriously ill children

A young lad who is leading a Christmas fundraising campaign for Hope House and Ty Gobaith Children’s Hospices is celebrating smashing his £50,000 goal.
Read Article
Attingham in Mist. Photo: National Trust / Sarah Cunningham

Jog Off Your Jumper returns to Attingham Park

‘Jog Off Your Jumper’ will once again be returning to a wintery Attingham Park, the National Trust property on the outskirts of Shrewsbury.
Read Article

CitySprint are recruiting van couriers in Telford for Christmas

CitySprint — the UK’s largest same day distribution company — is seeking to boost the number of van couriers in Telford.
Read Article
Load more

Entertainment

- Advertising -

Entertainment

Drew Schofield of Morris and Company, Paul Kirkbright of University Centre Shrewsbury, Robin Brooke-Smith, Shrewsbury School Archivist, and Annabel Warburg of Shrewsbury School

Shrewsbury Darwin Festival taking shape for February

Plans are well under way for the DarwIN Shrewsbury Festival in 2020 - which will include a rare chance to see some of Darwin’s original letters and books.
Read Article
Dom Joly

Dom Joly to visit Telford and Shrewsbury as part of UK tour

Writer, broadcaster and comedian Dom Joly, best known as the creator of Trigger Happy TV, is heading to Telford and Shrewsbury as part of his first UK theatre tour since 2011.
Read Article
Jack Savoretti

Jack Savoretti to headline ‘A Summer’s Evening in Telford’

Jack Savoretti is to headline 'A Summer's Evening in Telford' in June 2020 with special guest Imelda May.
Read Article
Load more

Taste

Taste

Jennifer Burns from The Crown Inn serving customer Sid Heath

Shifnal pub celebrates first anniversary since being saved from closure

The Crown Inn at Shifnal has reported having a successful first year, with increased footfall and more pints being pulled than ever before.
Read Article
Pictured sampling the new beer, from left Councillor Karen Sawbridge, Lorna Walker of The Falcon and Steve Farrell of Bridgnorth Brewery

New beer brewed for Bridgnorth hotel

A Bridgnorth hotel has collaborated with a local brewery to brew up a treat for local people.
Read Article
Hencote Estate Winemaker Gavin Patterson has over 30 years’ experience in the industry

Shropshire vineyard to release first estate red wine

A Shropshire vineyard is to launch its first estate red wine just over a year since the winery opened to the public.
Read Article
Load more
- Advertisment -

Featured Articles

Weather

Shropshire
mist
7 ° C
7.8 °
5.6 °
93 %
2.6kmh
96 %
Fri
7 °
Sat
10 °
Sun
9 °
Mon
7 °
Tue
7 °
- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -

Latest Articles

- Advertisment -

Editor's Picks

© 2009 - 2019 Shropshire Live LLP