Woman robbed by three men in Wellington

Police are investigating after a woman was robbed by three men in Wellington during the early hours of Monday morning.

The robbery happened in the early hours on Mill Bank at the junction with King Street.

The three men approached the woman, in her 30s, and grabbed at her before taking her phone and purse.

Enquiries are on-going and police are appealing for anyone who was in the area after midnight in the early hours of Monday morning, including motorists with dash footage and local residents with CCTV, to get in contact with them.

Any witnesses should ring West Mercia Police on 101 quoting reference 39s 231219 or alternatively information can be passed to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

