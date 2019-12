A female casualty was released from a vehicle after a car collided with a house at Barrow near Broseley.

Emergency services were called to the incident at around 9.55pm on Monday evening.

The collision involved a saloon vehicle which collided with the property.

Firefighters from Much Wenlock and Telford Central used holmatro cutting equipment to release the trapped casualty and made the scene safe.

