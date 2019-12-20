3.9 C
Shropshire
Saturday, December 21, 2019
Home News

Shropshire Council commits to new Climate Change Strategy Framework

By Shropshire Live

Shropshire Councillors have unanimously agreed a new Climate Change Strategy Framework setting a clear commitment and direction for the council and county as a whole.

Solar panels on the roof of Shirehall
Solar panels on the roof of Shirehall

The decision follows the creation of a Climate Change Task Force and will lead to the creation of a strategy and action plan. 

Shropshire Council says the aim of the strategy and action plan is to reduce its carbon footprint and establish the council as a community leader in tackling the climate change crisis.

The decision means that Shropshire Council has committed to reducing its’ own greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions to net carbon zero by 2030.

The council is now urging other organisations and communities within Shropshire to follow suit to help place the county – ‘the’ home of Darwinism and the Natural Sciences – at the forefront of the climate agenda.

An important measure to achieve this will be the preparation of an annual Carbon Impact Budget. This will identify the carbon impacts of Council services and major projects. It will report on annual performance trends alongside the Council’s financial budget increasing accountability for carbon reduction.

The approved Framework identifies a number of key themes where both direct and indirect actions to reduce Shropshire’s carbon footprint and improve its resilience to the climate and wildlife crisis will have the greatest effect, including: Transport and travel; Renewable energy generation and storage; Sustainable land management; Clean growth and investment in low carbon infrastructure; Service adaptation and resilience, and Energy demand management.

In recent years Shropshire Council has implemented a range of measures to reduce its carbon footprint, including resource and energy efficiency measures, renewable energy generation and waste re-use and investing in technology and agile working, which have also generated savings for re-investment in council services and communities.

For example, there are now 41 solar energy arrays installed across 28 sites. The total carbon emissions avoided since installation of these arrays is nearly 3,000 tonnes with a financial saving to the Council of £1.36m.

Positive action to further reduce the Council’s carbon footprint will continue alongside development of the full strategy and action plan.

Dean Carroll, Shropshire Council Cabinet member for adult social care and climate change, said:

“The decision to agree the new Climate Change Strategy Framework is an important step in the development of a Climate Change Action Plan. It further strengthens Shropshire Council’s commitment to tackling the climate and wildlife crisis in the county.

“The best available data suggests that Shropshire Council’s own carbon footprint has already fallen from around 31,000 tonnes in 2012 to around 23,000 tonnes in 2017, but we have much more to do.

“The current rate of the reduction of our emissions shows that we are on course for net zero by 2030. That being said, the commitment to reduce our own GHG emissions by 2030 is an ambitious goal, so it is appropriate with our recognition of a climate emergency.

“Our initial focus will be to reduce our own carbon footprint to net zero by 2030. However, I would urge all organisations and communities within Shropshire to follow suit and help Shropshire become a leading county in tackling the climate and wildlife crisis.”

“We plan to have a draft Climate Change Strategy prepared by spring 2020 and will open this up for public consultation so everyone can have valuable input.”

The decision follows a commitment made at Full Council in May 2019 to work on the development of a Climate Change Action Plan.

Supporting Shropshire Live...
Shropshire Live
Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire with independent news and entertainment since 2009. Send us your news to interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095. For advertising information call Fiona on 01743 816 817.
- Advertising -

Featured Articles

CitySprint are recruiting van couriers in Telford for Christmas

CitySprint — the UK’s largest same day distribution company — is seeking to boost the number of van couriers in Telford.
Read Article
Christmas Food 2019

Where to eat and party in Shropshire Christmas and New Year 2019

The festive season is upon us and if you are looking for somewhere in Shropshire, to eat, drink and party then here is our guide.
Read Article
Christmas Time - Generic - Image by Jill Wellington from Pixabay

Christmas Events and Attractions in Shropshire 2019

Christmas is such a wonderful time in Shropshire and there is so much to see and do, here are some of the great events and attractions.
Read Article

News

News

Solar panels on the roof of Shirehall

Shropshire Council commits to new Climate Change Strategy Framework

Shropshire Councillors have unanimously agreed a new Climate Change Strategy Framework setting a clear commitment and direction for the council and county as a whole.
Read Article

Mobile recovery unit helps alleviate impact of winter pressures on day surgery at PRH

A development of contemporary homes in Shrewsbury town centre that will breathe new life into one of the town’s major gateways has welcomed its first resident.
Read Article
Home manager Karen McPherson, resident Alice Moore, Telford & Wrekin Mayor Stephen Reynolds, (front) Ava Hayward and Noah Adams, both aged 6

Pupils spread festive cheer at Wellington residential home

School pupils have been spreading their festive cheer to residents at a Wellington care home.
Read Article
Load more

Sport

Sport

Match Preview: Blackpool V Shrewsbury Town

Sam Ricketts will be hoping to maintain Shrewsbury Town’s renewed optimism when his side travels to Blackpool.
Read Article
Shrewsbury School pupil Will Cowper, centre, who designed the medal runners taking part in the Mercedes-Benz of Shrewsbury 10K will receive, with, left, Simon Macdonald, director of event organisers Ultimate Fitness Experience, and Peter Middleton, Deputy Head (co-curricular) at Shrewsbury School

Mercedes-Benz of Shrewsbury 10K runners to receive medal designed by Shrewsbury School pupil Will

Hundreds of runners who complete Shrewsbury's 10K challenge will receive a stunning bespoke medal designed by a pupil at Shrewsbury School.
Read Article
Students take part in a netball match

Shropshire schools showcase their sporting talents at The Marches Academy Trust Varsity

Students and staff from across The Marches Academy Trust came together on Tuesday 17th December 2019 for their annual Cross-Trust varsity competition.
Read Article
Load more

Business

- Advertising -

Business

Proclean's Tom Smale, Michelle Williams, Tom Sykes, Paul Tench from JT Hughes; and Grant Thomas

Sparkling success for ProClean

It’s been a monumental year for Shropshire-based ProClean which is celebrating a series of sparkling new contract wins.
Read Article
The new Craemer UK Ltd site. Photo: Craemer

Telford’s Land Deal and Growth Fund success

Telford & Wrekin Council’s unique Land Deal has been a massive success, delivering 21 commercial sites, 10 sites for residential development delivering 1,114 jobs.
Read Article
From left to right: David Vicary, Stuart Gillies, Victoria Handbury-Madin, all of The Movement Centre, Jane Pritchard, Community Liaison, Aico, Angie Tomley, Alison Shields, Dave Williams, Polly Roberts, all of The Movement Centre, Dave Jennings, Technical Advisor, Aico

Aico surprises The Movement Centre with an early Christmas present

Giving back to the local community and showing support is the core of Corporate Social Responsibility and Aico in the Community are doing just this.
Read Article
Load more

Features

Features

Luke Millington from Telford thanks everyone for their support

Luke smashes goal to fund care for more seriously ill children

A young lad who is leading a Christmas fundraising campaign for Hope House and Ty Gobaith Children’s Hospices is celebrating smashing his £50,000 goal.
Read Article
Attingham in Mist. Photo: National Trust / Sarah Cunningham

Jog Off Your Jumper returns to Attingham Park

‘Jog Off Your Jumper’ will once again be returning to a wintery Attingham Park, the National Trust property on the outskirts of Shrewsbury.
Read Article

CitySprint are recruiting van couriers in Telford for Christmas

CitySprint — the UK’s largest same day distribution company — is seeking to boost the number of van couriers in Telford.
Read Article
Load more

Entertainment

- Advertising -

Entertainment

Drew Schofield of Morris and Company, Paul Kirkbright of University Centre Shrewsbury, Robin Brooke-Smith, Shrewsbury School Archivist, and Annabel Warburg of Shrewsbury School

Shrewsbury Darwin Festival taking shape for February

Plans are well under way for the DarwIN Shrewsbury Festival in 2020 - which will include a rare chance to see some of Darwin’s original letters and books.
Read Article
Dom Joly

Dom Joly to visit Telford and Shrewsbury as part of UK tour

Writer, broadcaster and comedian Dom Joly, best known as the creator of Trigger Happy TV, is heading to Telford and Shrewsbury as part of his first UK theatre tour since 2011.
Read Article
Jack Savoretti

Jack Savoretti to headline ‘A Summer’s Evening in Telford’

Jack Savoretti is to headline 'A Summer's Evening in Telford' in June 2020 with special guest Imelda May.
Read Article
Load more

Taste

Taste

Jennifer Burns from The Crown Inn serving customer Sid Heath

Shifnal pub celebrates first anniversary since being saved from closure

The Crown Inn at Shifnal has reported having a successful first year, with increased footfall and more pints being pulled than ever before.
Read Article
Pictured sampling the new beer, from left Councillor Karen Sawbridge, Lorna Walker of The Falcon and Steve Farrell of Bridgnorth Brewery

New beer brewed for Bridgnorth hotel

A Bridgnorth hotel has collaborated with a local brewery to brew up a treat for local people.
Read Article
Hencote Estate Winemaker Gavin Patterson has over 30 years’ experience in the industry

Shropshire vineyard to release first estate red wine

A Shropshire vineyard is to launch its first estate red wine just over a year since the winery opened to the public.
Read Article
Load more
- Advertisment -

Featured Articles

Weather

Shropshire
scattered clouds
3.9 ° C
4.4 °
3.3 °
93 %
3.6kmh
33 %
Sat
8 °
Sun
7 °
Mon
7 °
Tue
5 °
Wed
3 °
- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -

Latest Articles

- Advertisment -

Editor's Picks

© 2009 - 2019 Shropshire Live LLP