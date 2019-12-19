Four men jailed for child sexual exploitation in Telford

Four men have today been jailed for offences relating to child sexual exploitation in Telford.

Mohammed Ali Sultan, Amjad Hussain, Mohammad Rizwan, Shafiq Youness

Earlier this year five men were charged with a number of offences relating to child sexual exploitation in Telford in the early 2000s.

Guilty

On Tuesday Mohammed Ali Sultan, 33, formerly of Wellington was found guilty of rape and three counts of indecent assault.

Amjad Hussain, 38, of Leegomery was found guilty of indecent assault.

Mohammad Rizwan, 37 of Hadley was found guilty of two counts of indecent assault.

Yesterday, the jury found Shafiq Youness, 35, of Wellington guilty of indent assault.

A fifth man, Nazam Akhtar, was found not guilty.

Complex and challenging investigation

Senior Investigating Officer in the case, Detective Inspector Rob Rondel, said: “This has been a complex and challenging investigation and I would like to thank the victim for her support and understanding during our enquiries.

“We can never underestimate the lasting impact being a victim of child sexual exploitation can have on an individual and the bravery and courage in coming forward to report it, regardless of when the offences took place.

“I hope today’s verdict sends a strong message who are criminally exploiting others are put before the courts.”

The investigation formed part of Operation Vapour, launched last year to investigate non-recent cases of child sexual exploitation. Cases investigated as part of operation vapour are not necessarily linked.

DI Rondel said: “Our enquiries as part of operation vapour continue and will continue as we look to bring to justice those responsible for sexually exploiting others, even if that exploitation took place years ago.”

Difficult case for the Crown Prosecution Service

Julia McSorley, from CPS West Midlands, said: “The victim in this disturbing case was a vulnerable 13-year-old child when the abuse began, struggling to come to terms with the death of her parent.

“Her abusers groomed her with cigarettes and alcohol. The friendship that she thought she had developed with them quickly became anything but.

”These men used a child for their own sexual gratification and passed her around between themselves, including abusing her in a churchyard at night.

“The perpetrators of sexual abuse choose their victims carefully. They seek out people who are isolated and vulnerable.

“These defendants denied what they did to this child, forcing her to relive the awful events of those years at this trial.

“This has been an extremely difficult case for the Crown Prosecution Service to build and, understandably, many people were reluctant to give evidence about painful events from several years ago.

“In the selfish pursuit of their own sexual gratification, these men have burdened this victim with the significant and lasting effects of their offending.

“Our thoughts are with her and the Crown Prosecution Service would like to thank her for her incredible courage in giving evidence and securing the convictions of the men who carried out these dreadful offences.”

Independent inquiry

Earlier this year Telford & Wrekin Council commissioned an independent inquiry into Child Sexual Exploitation in Telford, the Chair has asked for witnesses to come forward; whether they are a victim or survivor, family member, someone who has worked in child protection, healthcare, education, criminal investigations or any other organisation.

