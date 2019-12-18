Emergency gas works to close Claremont Bank in Shrewsbury

Claremont Bank in Shrewsbury will be closed to traffic from 9am on Thursday morning to allow for repair work following the discovery of a serious gas leak.

Shropshire Council says the duration of the closure cannot be confirmed at this stage but Shrewsbury will be open for business as usual while this emergency situation is being dealt with.

Work was being carried out on Wednesday afternoon to pinpoint the precise location of the leak.

Diversion

Due to limited road width at the location, the work to stop the leak requires an urgent/emergency road closure of Claremont Bank and Town Walls – with through traffic being temporarily diverted along Wyle Cop, High Street, Shoplatch and Barker Street.

Access to properties, businesses and Shropshire Council car parks will be maintained and available. A ‘hard closure’ will be in place at the St John’s Hill junction with access provided to properties and businesses.

A Shropshire Council inspector will attend the site mid-morning and late afternoon on Thursday – and again on Friday if necessary – to confirm that the leak has been stopped and ensure that backfill of the road surface is carried out in a timely manner and that the road is only closed for as long as necessary.

To help manage the closure, traffic management operatives will positioned at the junction of Town Walls/Wyle Cop and also at the junction with Williams Way between 7am and 7pm.

