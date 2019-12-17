Arrests made after man stabbed in Telford

Three people have been arrested after a man was stabbed in Telford last week.

The incident happened just after 10pm on Wednesday 11 December in Crescent Road in Hadley.

Two men aged 27 and 23 and a 16-year-old boy have been arrested in connection with the incident.

The 27 and 23 year old men have been recalled to prison, the 16-year-old boy has been released on police bail.

Enquiries are on-going, any witnesses should ring West Mercia Police on 101 quoting reference OIS 715s 111219 or alternatively Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

