Telford man sentenced for child sexual offences

A man from Telford has been sentenced to five years in prison for child sexual offences.

Danny Antonio Brazier, aged 28, appeared at Worcester Crown Court on Thursday 5 December and pleaded guilty, following an investigation by West Mercia Police.

Brazier was found guilty on four counts of sexual activity with a child and one count of engaging in sexual communication with a child. He was arrested and questioned in August 2018 by officers following offences in Telford and Hereford.

He has also been given extended license for three years, sexual harm prevention order for 10 years and will sign the sex offenders register indefinitely.

Detective Constable Joanne Heyes said: “Brazier preyed on vulnerable members of our communities and have rightly been brought to justice.

“He targeted two separate victims and, although there may be more tough times ahead, I hope this sentence will help the victims have a sense of closure after what they have endured.

“I would like to commend the victims, who throughout the investigation has demonstrated great strength and courage in how they have conducted themselves through the difficult and traumatic time.”

“We would like to praise both victim’s bravery for coming forward to provide essential evidence of Brazier’s offending.”

