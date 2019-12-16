Man arrested in village near Newport is charged with murder of teenage boy in Cheshire

An 18-year-old man has been charged with murder after being arrested in Forton near Newport on Friday.

Matthew Mason, of Ollerton, near Knutsford, was arrested at around noon on Friday.

Approximately four hours before he was arrested a teenage boy’s body was discovered outside in Ashley Mill Lane, Ashley, Altrincham.

Mason has been charged with murder and possession of a bladed article in a public place.

He has been remanded in custody and is set to appear at Crewe Magistrates’ Court today.

The family of the 15-year-old boy have paid tribute to him.

In a joint statement, the family said: “He was a very loving, caring, kind, loyal and, most of all, trusting young boy.

“He loved life and made friends wherever he went. He will be sorely missed.”

Detective Chief Inspector Simon Blackwell, of Cheshire Constabulary’s Major Crime Directorate, said: “Our thoughts are with the boy’s family at this extremely difficult time.

“They are currently being supported by specialist officers and we request for their privacy to be respected.”

Supporting Shropshire Live...