5.3 C
Shropshire
Monday, December 16, 2019
Home News

Firefighters called to fire involving two properties and cars in Telford

By Chris Pritchard

Firefighters were called to a fire involving two properties and two cars at a retirement complex in Telford yesterday evening.

Crews attended the fire at Morton Court in Dawley at around 6.07pm.

Four fire appliances were mobilised from Telford, Tweedale and Wellington. Operations and fire investigation officers were also in attendance.

Firefighters used a hosereel jet and main jet and breathing apparatus to tackle the fire.

Two people were taken to hospital following the fire.

West Midlands Ambulance Service and West Mercia Police also attended.

Supporting Shropshire Live...
Chris Pritchard
Chris Pritchard is Editor of Shropshire Live and lives in Shrewsbury. You can contact Chris by emailing chris.pritchard@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.
- Advertising -

Featured Articles

CitySprint are recruiting van couriers in Telford for Christmas

CitySprint — the UK’s largest same day distribution company — is seeking to boost the number of van couriers in Telford.
Read Article
Christmas Food 2019

Where to eat and party in Shropshire Christmas and New Year 2019

The festive season is upon us and if you are looking for somewhere in Shropshire, to eat, drink and party then here is our guide.
Read Article
Christmas Time - Generic - Image by Jill Wellington from Pixabay

Christmas Events and Attractions in Shropshire 2019

Christmas is such a wonderful time in Shropshire and there is so much to see and do, here are some of the great events and attractions.
Read Article

News

News

Man arrested in village near Newport is charged with murder of teenage boy in Cheshire

An 18-year-old man has been charged with murder after being arrested in Forton near Newport on Friday. Matthew Mason, of Ollerton, near Knutsford, was arrested at around noon on...
Read Article

Firefighters called to fire involving two properties and cars in Telford

Firefighters were called to a fire involving two properties and two cars at a retirement complex in Telford yesterday evening.
Read Article
Group Captain Mullen unveils the new Aries Juno

﻿RAF Shawbury commemorates 75th anniversary of first military round the world flight

RAF Shawbury has commemorated the 75th Anniversary of the Aries round-the-world record breaking flight and reinstated a long-standing tradition.
Read Article
Load more

Sport

Sport

A satellite cycling club set up in Shrewsbury, with support from the pupil referral unit

Good news for Shropshire in latest ‘Active Lives’ survey

Sport England has announced the results of the latest Active Lives Children & Young People Survey - and there is some very good news for Shropshire, and Telford & Wrekin.
Read Article
Participants before completing Shrewsbury Parkrun on 23rd November

Success for ‘couch to 5k’ running programme

A group of local organisations recently collaborated to deliver a successful beginners ‘couch to 5k’ running programme.
Read Article
Dominik Florian and Jason Silverthorn celebrate. Photo: Steve Brodie

Telford Tigers claw their way to victory

Hexagon Telford Tigers faced off against Swindon Wildcats on Sunday night at Telford Ice Rink.
Read Article
Load more

Business

- Advertising -

Business

Telford Hotel & Golf Resort has just appointed Peter Nye as its new General Manager

﻿Telford Hotel & Golf Resort appoints new General Manager to drive growth

Telford Hotel & Golf Resort, the four-star hotel in Shropshire, has appointed Peter Nye as its new General Manager.
Read Article
Red Recruitment Solutions will be based from Suite C1 Haughmond View, Shrewsbury Business Park

New home for Red Recruitment Solutions

Christmas has come early for the team at Red Recruitment Solutions, as the team relocates to a newer, larger and more suitable location.
Read Article
Niamh Kelly with her work experience student Róisín McGuinness

Over the water to Shropshire for HR work experience

A Shropshire HR consultant has urged people to offer work placements to those from overseas in order to showcase what Shropshire has to offer and to help reduce the skills gap faced by many industries.
Read Article
Load more

Features

Features

CitySprint are recruiting van couriers in Telford for Christmas

CitySprint — the UK’s largest same day distribution company — is seeking to boost the number of van couriers in Telford.
Read Article
The Barker Jones family - Mum Lindsay, Dougie, big brother Reuben and Dad Gareth

Charity whisks brave Shropshire youngster to Lapland

WHEN You Wish Upon A Star has gifted a shropshire child with a life-threatening illness a trip to Lapland to meet Santa Claus this Christmas.
Read Article
Two year old Macey-Rose Lumby, nursery manager Kayleigh Dance and four year old Perrie Williams at ABC Day Nursery in Telford

Telford nursery staff get behind baby bank campaign

Staff at a Shropshire day nursery group have expanded their help into the community by opening their doors as drop-off points for the new Telford Baby Bank.
Read Article
Load more

Entertainment

- Advertising -

Entertainment

Jack Savoretti

Jack Savoretti to headline ‘A Summer’s Evening in Telford’

Jack Savoretti is to headline 'A Summer's Evening in Telford' in June 2020 with special guest Imelda May.
Read Article
The festival has four main music stages, a dance tent, children and youth festivals, workshops, a craft fair, food village, real ale, cocktail and gin bars and on-site camping and glamping. Photo: Drone Rangers

Shrewsbury Folk Festival 2020: First names revealed as tickets go on sale

The first names on the line up of next year’s Shrewsbury Folk Festival have been confirmed as 2020 tickets go on sale.
Read Article
Canadian iconoclast Tom Stade

Canadian iconoclast Tom Stade to perform at Shrewsbury International Comedy Festival’s 2020 Gala Show

Shrewsbury International Comedy Festival’s 2020 Gala Show is now on sale at the Theatre Severn Box Office and organisers have announced the first act.
Read Article
Load more

Taste

Taste

Jennifer Burns from The Crown Inn serving customer Sid Heath

Shifnal pub celebrates first anniversary since being saved from closure

The Crown Inn at Shifnal has reported having a successful first year, with increased footfall and more pints being pulled than ever before.
Read Article
Pictured sampling the new beer, from left Councillor Karen Sawbridge, Lorna Walker of The Falcon and Steve Farrell of Bridgnorth Brewery

New beer brewed for Bridgnorth hotel

A Bridgnorth hotel has collaborated with a local brewery to brew up a treat for local people.
Read Article
Hencote Estate Winemaker Gavin Patterson has over 30 years’ experience in the industry

Shropshire vineyard to release first estate red wine

A Shropshire vineyard is to launch its first estate red wine just over a year since the winery opened to the public.
Read Article
Load more
- Advertisment -

Featured Articles

Weather

Shropshire
broken clouds
5.3 ° C
7.2 °
3.3 °
75 %
4.6kmh
75 %
Mon
7 °
Tue
5 °
Wed
5 °
Thu
9 °
Fri
7 °
- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -

Latest Articles

- Advertisment -

Editor's Picks

© 2009 - 2019 Shropshire Live LLP