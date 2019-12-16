Firefighters called to fire involving two properties and cars in Telford

Firefighters were called to a fire involving two properties and two cars at a retirement complex in Telford yesterday evening.

Crews attended the fire at Morton Court in Dawley at around 6.07pm.

Four fire appliances were mobilised from Telford, Tweedale and Wellington. Operations and fire investigation officers were also in attendance.

Firefighters used a hosereel jet and main jet and breathing apparatus to tackle the fire.

Two people were taken to hospital following the fire.

West Midlands Ambulance Service and West Mercia Police also attended.

