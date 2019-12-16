Education chief’s praise for Telford College facilities

The chief executive of the Education and Skills Funding Agency (ESFA) has praised facilities at Telford College after meeting staff and students on a tour of the campus.

Eileen Milner, right, with Telford College staff and governors during her tour of the Haybridge campus

Eileen Milner asked to visit the Haybridge site to see some of the progress made since completion of the merger between Telford College of Arts and Technology, and New College Telford.

She described it as a ‘hugely helpful and positive experience’, and commented on the hard work which has been done to make improvements around the site.

She said: “I have taken away with me a good many important impressions around the work the college is doing, and the positive impact that it is having for learners.

“I was especially impressed by the virtual reality suite – what an incredible facility for students to have access to.”

Graham Guest, Telford College principal and chief executive, said: “The visit was extremely successful. Eileen requested to visit the college in order to discuss our journey over the last couple of years.

“We are very proud to have been chosen, and to have been given the chance to showcase all the great work being achieved.”

Eileen Milner has been chief executive of the ESFA since November 2017. She is a member of the Department for Education Board and attends the Performance, Management and Audit and Risk Committees.

They are responsible for the leadership and day-to-day management of the ESFA, an executive agency of the Department for Education accountable for funding education and training for children, young people and adults.

