Casualty cut free following collision on A49 south of Bayston Hill

A casualty has been cut free from a vehicle following a collision on the A49 south of Shrewsbury this afternoon.

The collision happened on Hunger Hill south of Bayston Hill at around 3.38pm.

Emergency services including two fire appliances and an operations officer were mobilised from Church Stretton and Shrewsbury.

Crews used Holmatro cutting equipment to release the female casualty from a vehicle.

West Midlands Ambulance Service and West Mercia Police also attended.

Diversion

The A49 is closed between Dobbies Island and the B4370 near Marshbrook. A long diversion route southbound 35 miles and northbound 24 miles is in place.

