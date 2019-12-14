Three injured following collision on A53 at Astley

Three people were injured following a collision on the A53 at Astley near Shrewsbury on Friday evening.

Emergency services were called to the two vehicle collision at around 7pm.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service says that three people were trapped. Crews used specialist cutting equipment to release the casualties before they were taken to hospital.



Two fire appliances were mobilised from Shrewsbury with an operations officer.

West Midlands ambulance service and West Mercia Police also attended.



