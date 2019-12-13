High demand for A&E services at Shropshire’s two acute hospitals

The Trust that runs Shropshire’s two acute hospitals is asking people to consider whether they need the specialist services provided by A&E as the departments continue to face huge demand.

The entrance to the Emergency Department at the Princess Royal Hospital in Telford

This week, a total of 1,643 people visited the A&E departments at The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust (SaTH), which runs the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital and the Princess Royal Hospital in Telford. The figure is an increase of 15% from the same period in 2018 and equates to one patient every three and half minutes.

Nigel Lee, Chief Operating Officer at SaTH, said: “In common with many hospitals across the country, we are seeing very high demand on our A&E services at the moment.

“Every day we are seeing acute and complex cases and a high number of patients arriving by ambulance needing urgent and immediate attention. We therefore ask people to think if they need the specialist service that our A&Es provide. For more minor injuries and illnesses, there are a range of other services which may be able to treat your condition more appropriately and more quickly.

“I would like to thank our staff who are working so hard to ensure our patients are treated safely and with kindness despite these very challenging conditions.”

Pharmacies are often seen simply as dispensaries for medication, but pharmacists are experts in medicines and will use their clinical expertise, together with their practical knowledge to offer advice on common problems such as coughs, colds, aches and pains and can also help you decide whether you need to see a doctor.

NHS 111 can provide medical help fast when it’s not a 999 emergency.

