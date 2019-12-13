Election 2019: Shropshire’s Conservative MPs hold their seats

Shropshire’s five Conservative MPs will be returning to Westminster to represent their constituencies following yesterday’s general election.
Lucy Allan, Mark Pritchard, Owen Patterson, Daniel Kawczynski, and Philip Dunne all hold their seats with each gaining a large majority.
Nationally, the Conservatives are set for their biggest victory since Margaret Thatcher in 1987 whilst Labour is set for their worst result since 1935.
Jeremy Corbyn has said he would not lead his party in any future general election campaign.
Liberal Democrat leader Jo Swinson lost her East Dunbartonshire seat to the SNP.
The results mean with Conservatives in power the UK remains on course to leave the EU on 31 January, after Mr Johnson campaigned on his promise to “get Brexit done”.
Shropshire Results
North Shropshire Constituency
Owen Paterson has been re-elected in the North Shropshire constituency with
35,444 votes and a majority of 22,949.
John Adams (Green Party) – 1,790
Graeme Currie (Labour) – 12,495
Robert Jones (Shropshire Party) – 1,141
Helen Morgan (Liberal Democrats) – 5,643
Owen Paterson (Conservative) – 35,444
Turnout: 68.14%
Valid postal votes: 10,146
Shrewsbury & Atcham Constituency
Daniel Kawczynski has been re-elected in the Shrewsbury & Atcham constituency with
31,021 votes and a majority of 11,217.
Julia Buckley (Labour) – 19,804
Julian Dean (Green Party) – 1,762
Nat Green (Liberal Democrats) – 5,906
Daniel Kawczynski (Conservative) – 31,021
Hannah Locke (Independent) – 572
Turnout: 72.1%
Valid postal votes: 12,314
Telford Constituency
Lucy Allan is re-elected as the MP for the Telford constituency with 25,546 voted and a majority of 10,941.
Lucy Allan (Conservative) – 25,546
Katrina Gilman (Labour) – 14,605
Shana Roberts (Liberal Democrats) – 2,674
Turnout: 62.46%
The Wrekin Constituency
Mark Pritchard is re-elected as the MP for The Wrekin constituency with 31,029 votes and a majority of 18,726.
Tim Dawes (Green Party) – 1,491
Dylan Harrison (Labour) – 12,303
Thomas Janke (Liberal Democrats) – 4,067
Mark Pritchard (Conservative) – 31,029
Turnout: 69.45%
Ludlow Constituency
Philip Dunne is re-elected as the MP for the Ludlow constituency with 32,185 votes and a majority of 23,648.
Philip Dunne (Conservatives) – 32,185
Heather Kidd (Liberal Democrats) – 8,537
Kuldip Sahota (Labour Party) – 7,591
Hilary Wendt (Green Party) – 1,912
Turnout: 72.7%
Valid postal votes: 9,920