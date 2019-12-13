Election 2019: Shropshire’s Conservative MPs hold their seats

Shropshire’s five Conservative MPs will be returning to Westminster to represent their constituencies following yesterday’s general election.

Lucy Allan, Mark Pritchard, Owen Patterson, Daniel Kawczynski, and Philip Dunne all hold their seats with each gaining a large majority.

Nationally, the Conservatives are set for their biggest victory since Margaret Thatcher in 1987 whilst Labour is set for their worst result since 1935.

Jeremy Corbyn has said he would not lead his party in any future general election campaign.

Liberal Democrat leader Jo Swinson lost her East Dunbartonshire seat to the SNP.



The results mean with Conservatives in power the UK remains on course to leave the EU on 31 January, after Mr Johnson campaigned on his promise to “get Brexit done”.

Shropshire Results

North Shropshire Constituency

Owen Paterson has been re-elected in the North Shropshire constituency with

35,444 votes and a majority of 22,949.

John Adams (Green Party) – 1,790

Graeme Currie (Labour) – 12,495

Robert Jones (Shropshire Party) – 1,141

Helen Morgan (Liberal Democrats) – 5,643

Owen Paterson (Conservative) – 35,444

Turnout: 68.14%

Valid postal votes: 10,146

Shrewsbury & Atcham Constituency

Daniel Kawczynski has been re-elected in the Shrewsbury & Atcham constituency with

31,021 votes and a majority of 11,217.

Julia Buckley (Labour) – 19,804

Julian Dean (Green Party) – 1,762

Nat Green (Liberal Democrats) – 5,906

Daniel Kawczynski (Conservative) – 31,021

Hannah Locke (Independent) – 572

Turnout: 72.1%

Valid postal votes: 12,314



Telford Constituency

Lucy Allan is re-elected as the MP for the Telford constituency with 25,546 voted and a majority of 10,941.

Lucy Allan (Conservative) – 25,546

Katrina Gilman (Labour) – 14,605

Shana Roberts (Liberal Democrats) – 2,674



Turnout: 62.46%



The Wrekin Constituency

Mark Pritchard is re-elected as the MP for The Wrekin constituency with 31,029 votes and a majority of 18,726.

Tim Dawes (Green Party) – 1,491

Dylan Harrison (Labour) – 12,303

Thomas Janke (Liberal Democrats) – 4,067

Mark Pritchard (Conservative) – 31,029

Turnout: 69.45%

Ludlow Constituency

Philip Dunne is re-elected as the MP for the Ludlow constituency with 32,185 votes and a majority of 23,648.

Philip Dunne (Conservatives) – 32,185

Heather Kidd (Liberal Democrats) – 8,537

Kuldip Sahota (Labour Party) – 7,591

Hilary Wendt (Green Party) – 1,912

Turnout: 72.7%

Valid postal votes: 9,920

