Arrest made after elderly woman suffers broken arm during Telford street robbery

A 20-year-old man has been arrested in Madeley on suspicion of robbery after an elderly woman was robbed in the street and suffered a broken arm on Wednesday.

The 87-year-old had her handbag grabbed from her shoulder, causing her to fall to the ground, knocking her head and causing her to suffer a broken arm.

The incident happened around 5.30pm at the junction of Park Avenue and Church Street in Madeley.

Inspector Spencer thanked members of the public for their assistance.

