6.7 C
Shropshire
Friday, December 13, 2019
Home News

Arrest made after elderly woman suffers broken arm during Telford street robbery

By Shropshire Live

A 20-year-old man has been arrested in Madeley on suspicion of robbery after an elderly woman was robbed in the street and suffered a broken arm on Wednesday.

The 87-year-old had her handbag grabbed from her shoulder, causing her to fall to the ground, knocking her head and causing her to suffer a broken arm.

The incident happened around 5.30pm at the junction of Park Avenue and Church Street in Madeley.

Inspector Spencer thanked members of the public for their assistance.

Supporting Shropshire Live...
Shropshire Live
Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire with independent news and entertainment since 2009. Send us your news to interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095. For advertising information call Fiona on 01743 816 817.
- Advertising -

Featured Articles

Christmas Food 2019

Where to eat and party in Shropshire Christmas and New Year 2019

The festive season is upon us and if you are looking for somewhere in Shropshire, to eat, drink and party then here is our guide.
Read Article
Christmas Time - Generic - Image by Jill Wellington from Pixabay

Christmas Events and Attractions in Shropshire 2019

Christmas is such a wonderful time in Shropshire and there is so much to see and do, here are some of the great events and attractions.
Read Article

News

News

General Election 2019

Election 2019: Shropshire’s Conservative MPs hold their seats

Shropshire's five Conservative MPs will be returning to Westminster to represent their constituencies following yesterday's general election.
Read Article

Arrest made after elderly woman suffers broken arm during Telford street robbery

A 20-year-old man has been arrested in Madeley on suspicion of robbery after an elderly woman was robbed in the street and suffered a broken arm on Wednesday.
Read Article

Man suffers life threatening injuries after Telford stabbing

A 27-year-old man has suffered potentially life threatening injuries after being stabbed in a Telford street.
Read Article
Load more

Sport

Sport

Claire Hull, Ladies Captain – Joy Foster, Suzanne Huxley and Ladies Handicap Secretary - Vanessa Statham. Photo: Mike Purnell

Bridgnorth Golf Club Ladies’ hold annual Christmas shotgun competition

Bridgnorth Golf Club Ladies' section recently held their annual Christmas shotgun competition over 12 holes.
Read Article
The Shrewsbury Club is looking forward to hosting the prestigious $60,000 tournament. Photo: Richard Dawson Photography

World Tennis Tour $60,000 event to return to Shrewsbury in March

Top players from around the world will compete to lift the Citroen Trophy when a leading international women’s tennis tournament returns to Shrewsbury next year.
Read Article
2019 Senior Champion - Stephen Davies being presented with the Colin Turner Seniors Championship Trophy by Captain Colin Turner

New Seniors Championship Trophy for Bridgnorth Golf Club

This year's Bridgnorth Golf Club Competitions Committee has decided to start a Senior Championship competition for the Senior Men.
Read Article
Load more

Business

- Advertising -

Business

Telford Hotel & Golf Resort has just appointed Peter Nye as its new General Manager

﻿Telford Hotel & Golf Resort appoints new General Manager to drive growth

Telford Hotel & Golf Resort, the four-star hotel in Shropshire, has appointed Peter Nye as its new General Manager.
Read Article
Red Recruitment Solutions will be based from Suite C1 Haughmond View, Shrewsbury Business Park

New home for Red Recruitment Solutions

Christmas has come early for the team at Red Recruitment Solutions, as the team relocates to a newer, larger and more suitable location.
Read Article
Niamh Kelly with her work experience student Róisín McGuinness

Over the water to Shropshire for HR work experience

A Shropshire HR consultant has urged people to offer work placements to those from overseas in order to showcase what Shropshire has to offer and to help reduce the skills gap faced by many industries.
Read Article
Load more

Features

Features

The Barker Jones family - Mum Lindsay, Dougie, big brother Reuben and Dad Gareth

Charity whisks brave Shropshire youngster to Lapland

WHEN You Wish Upon A Star has gifted a shropshire child with a life-threatening illness a trip to Lapland to meet Santa Claus this Christmas.
Read Article
Two year old Macey-Rose Lumby, nursery manager Kayleigh Dance and four year old Perrie Williams at ABC Day Nursery in Telford

Telford nursery staff get behind baby bank campaign

Staff at a Shropshire day nursery group have expanded their help into the community by opening their doors as drop-off points for the new Telford Baby Bank.
Read Article
Members of the RJAH Physimo team with Karl Mcguire, Healthcare Assistant, at the end of Movember

Hospital heroes raise mo-ney for men’s health charity

Staff at Shropshire’s specialist orthopaedic hospital have let their moustaches run wild throughout Movember – all in a bid to raise money and awareness.
Read Article
Load more

Entertainment

- Advertising -

Entertainment

Jack Savoretti

Jack Savoretti to headline ‘A Summer’s Evening in Telford’

Jack Savoretti is to headline 'A Summer's Evening in Telford' in June 2020 with special guest Imelda May.
Read Article
The festival has four main music stages, a dance tent, children and youth festivals, workshops, a craft fair, food village, real ale, cocktail and gin bars and on-site camping and glamping. Photo: Drone Rangers

Shrewsbury Folk Festival 2020: First names revealed as tickets go on sale

The first names on the line up of next year’s Shrewsbury Folk Festival have been confirmed as 2020 tickets go on sale.
Read Article
Canadian iconoclast Tom Stade

Canadian iconoclast Tom Stade to perform at Shrewsbury International Comedy Festival’s 2020 Gala Show

Shrewsbury International Comedy Festival’s 2020 Gala Show is now on sale at the Theatre Severn Box Office and organisers have announced the first act.
Read Article
Load more

Taste

Taste

Pictured sampling the new beer, from left Councillor Karen Sawbridge, Lorna Walker of The Falcon and Steve Farrell of Bridgnorth Brewery

New beer brewed for Bridgnorth hotel

A Bridgnorth hotel has collaborated with a local brewery to brew up a treat for local people.
Read Article
Hencote Estate Winemaker Gavin Patterson has over 30 years’ experience in the industry

Shropshire vineyard to release first estate red wine

A Shropshire vineyard is to launch its first estate red wine just over a year since the winery opened to the public.
Read Article
Christmas Food 2019

Where to eat and party in Shropshire Christmas and New Year 2019

The festive season is upon us and if you are looking for somewhere in Shropshire, to eat, drink and party then here is our guide.
Read Article
Load more
- Advertisment -

Featured Articles

Weather

Shropshire
broken clouds
6.7 ° C
8.3 °
5 °
81 %
7.7kmh
75 %
Fri
7 °
Sat
4 °
Sun
5 °
Mon
6 °
Tue
4 °
- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -

Latest Articles

- Advertisment -

Editor's Picks

© 2009 - 2019 Shropshire Live LLP