Plans to be unveiled for demolition and future uses of Riverside Shopping Centre

Plans for the demolition and work on future uses for the Riverside Shopping Centre in Shrewsbury are set to be revealed early next year.

Riverside shopping centre in Shrewsbury. Photo: Google Street View

A report about Shropshire Council’s plans for the future of Shrewsbury’s shopping centres will be presented to councillors at a meeting of the full Council next week.

Shropshire Council acquired the three shopping centres – Darwin, Pride Hill and Riverside – in January 2018 in a deal worth £51 million with the primary purpose to support the economic growth and regeneration of Shrewsbury town centre.

Shropshire Council says it wants the Darwin Shopping Centre to act as the primary retail centre. This year four national retailers signed new long-term leases for their Darwin Centre stores. Fashion retailer H&M agreed a new 10-year lease, The Perfume Shop agreed a new five-year lease, Top Shop/Top Man has committed to a further three years, and QVC also agreed a new three-year lease.

The council’s strategy for the Pride Hill Shopping Centre is to repurpose the vacant units. The centre has recently seen the closure of the Next store which the council says has has led to lower footfall in the centre down by 13% in November 2019 compared to November 2018.

Investment in the Pride Hill Centre is currently being considered which will improve the centre’s environment and repurposing some of the vacant spaces.

Shropshire Council has commissioned some audience research work in conjunction with Shrewsbury BID to give insight into the consumers currently using Shrewsbury and the market potential for the future.

Plans for the Riverside Shopping Centre will first be shared with the centre’s tenants before being made public.

