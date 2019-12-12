Man suffers life threatening injuries after Telford stabbing

A 27-year-old man has suffered potentially life threatening injuries after being stabbed in a Telford street.

The incident is believed to have happened at just after 10pm in Crescent Road, Hadley.

Police say their enquiries are on-going and are appealing for witnesses.

Detective Inspector Jo Whitehead, from Telford CID, said: “Our enquiries are very much in their initial stages however we do believe those involved in this incident are known to each other and are carrying out enquiries to locate named suspects.”

Additional patrols are being carried out in the area as police carry out enquiries.

Anyone with information should contact West Mercia Police on 101 quoting reference OIS 715s 111219 or alternatively information can be passed to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

