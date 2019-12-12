Firefighters called to wheelie bin fires in Shrewsbury

Firefighters were called to two incidents involving wheelie bin fires in Shrewsbury overnight.

Both incidents took place in the Abbey Foregate area with police and fire investigation officers attending alongside firefighters.

The first incident happened at around 2.08am when a number of wheelie bins were on fire which also affected some nearby garages.

One fire appliance was mobilised with an investigations officer to the scene. Firefighters used a hosereel jet to extinguish the fire.

The second incident took place at around 5.13am. A wheelie bin was on fire near to a residential property. Firefighters used one hose reel jet to extinguish the fire.

