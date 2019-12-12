Election 2019: Polling stations open for General Election

Polling stations across Shropshire and the rest of the UK opened at 7am this morning for people to cast their votes in the 2019 general election.

The following candidates (listed in alphabetical order of surname) will be standing in Shropshire and Telford and Wrekin:



North Shropshire Constituency

John Adams (Green Party)

Graeme Currie (Labour)

Robert Jones (Shropshire Party)

Helen Morgan (Liberal Democrats)

Owen Paterson (Conservative)



Shrewsbury & Atcham Constituency

Julia Buckley (Labour)

Julian Dean (Green Party)

Nat Green (Liberal Democrats)

Daniel Kawczynski (Conservative)

Hannah Locke (Independent)



Telford Constituency

Lucy Allan (Conservative)

Katrina Gilman (Labour)

Shana Roberts (Liberal Democrats)

The Wrekin Constituency

Tim Dawes (Green Party)

Dylan Harrison (Labour)

Thomas Janke (Liberal Democrats)

Mark Pritchard (Conservative)

Ludlow Constituency

Philip Dunne (Conservatives)

Heather Kidd (Liberal Democrats)

Kuldip Sahota (Labour Party)

Hilary Wendt (Green Party)



Frequently asked questions

Where is my polling station?

After registering to vote, you should have received a polling card addressed to you through the door. On the card will be a small map which will direct you to the polling station you need to visit.

What time are polling stations open?

Polling stations will be open from 7am this morning until 10pm this evening. As long as you’re inside the polling station by 10pm, you should still be able to cast your ballot.

What happens if I have lost my polling card?

Don’t worry, although it helps it is not necessary to take your polling card to the polling station. Just give your name and address when asked.

How do I vote once at the polling station?

After handing over your polling card at the polling station you’ll be given a ballot paper containing a list of the people, parties or the options you can vote for. You should mark an ‘X’ against the one candidate you want to elect to represent your constituency. If you make a mistake you can ask the polling staff to give you another ballot paper.

When will the results be announced?

Vote counting will start as soon as polls close and results will start rolling in throughout the night and into Friday.

Supporting Shropshire Live...