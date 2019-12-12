Elderly woman suffers broken arm during Telford street robbery

An elderly woman has suffered a broken arm after she was robbed in a Telford street.

The incident happened around 5.30pm yesterday at the junction of Park Avenue and Church Street in Madeley.

The 87-year-old woman had her handbag grabbed from her shoulder, causing her to fall to the ground, knocking her head and causing her to suffer a broken arm.

The offender made off with her handbag which remains outstanding.

Witness Appeal

Enquiries are on-going and police are appealing for witnesses.

Telford Commander, Superintendent Paul Moxley, said: “I understand the concern this incident will cause in the local community and would like to offer reassurance we are doing everything we can to trace the offender and I would encourage any witnesses, or any motorists who were in the area with dashcam footage, to get in contact with us.”

Anyone with information that may help police should contact West Mercia Police on 101 quoting reference 538s 111219 or alternatively information can be passed to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

