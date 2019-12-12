6.4 C
Shropshire
Thursday, December 12, 2019
Home News

County Lines: 12 sentenced for heroin and crack cocaine dealing in Shrewsbury

By Shropshire Live

Twelve people have been sentenced for their part in a ‘County Lines’ drugs network operating between Merseyside and Shrewsbury.

Nine men and three women were sentenced at Shrewsbury Crown Court on Monday 9 December and Tuesday 10 December.

Officers from West Mercia Police Serious and Organised Crime Unit launched an investigation into the supply of heroin and crack cocaine in Shrewsbury in May 2015.

The investigation revealed an organised crime group from Merseyside were running a county lines drug dealing operation dealing heroin and crack cocaine in Shrewsbury.

Mobiles used to deal drugs

Investigating officers identified the supply of drugs into the county was co-ordinated from a number of mobile phones, based in Merseyside. Group messages advertising drugs for sale were sent out with members of the group travelling between Merseyside and Shropshire on a regular basis to deal drugs to local users.

Local vulnerable drug users were recruited to assist by providing them with local knowledge, transport and a base to operate from.

Arrests

Police arrested the main suspects in December 2015, dismantling the operation. This was followed up by a series of arrests in early 2016 as the extent of the operation unfolded.

The investigation was led by Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Chief Inspector, Gavin Kinrade.

He said, “This Merseyside based gang were motivated solely by greed and targeted vulnerable members of our community addicted to illicit drugs recruiting some to further their operation. They showed no regard for these very vulnerable individuals or to the misery and devastation heroin and crack cocaine cause to individuals, their families or our community.

“This was a complex investigation and I would like to pay tribute to the investigation team for their professionalism and dedication. West Mercia Police are committed to protecting the public from harm and targeting Organised Crime Groups. This result should also act as a warning to other gangs as to what they can expect if they commit crime in West Mercia.”

Criminal Sentences

The following defendants were convicted of conspiracy to supply controlled drugs between 1 January 2015 and 4 December 2015. In 2017, Carter, Cox, Dillon, the Gray brothers and Pritchard all pleaded guilty to being involved in Conspiracy. King was found guilty of conspiracy in a trial earlier this year.

Anthony Gray aka Cox, 38, Speke, Liverpool was sentenced to eight years.

Jordan Gray aka Cox 29, Speke, Liverpool was sentenced to six years, four months.

Dean Pritchard, 27, Wavertree, Liverpool, was sentenced to six years, four months.

Kelly Carter, 33, Telford, was sentenced to five years, four months.

Zac Dillon, 26, Dovecot, Liverpool, was sentenced to four years, ten months.

Gary Cox, 54, Speke, Liverpool, was sentenced to two years, ten months.

Sean King, 22, Speke, Liverpool, was sentenced to two years, six months.

The following defendants were convicted of being concerned in the supply controlled drugs between 1st January 2015 and 4th December 2015.

Quiney, Davies, Harley and Dunbar pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of drugs in 2017; Vesayaporn and Ring were both found guilty of being concerned in the supply in the earlier in 2019.

Erin Vesayaporn, 39, Dorrington, Shrewsbury, was sentenced to twelve month Community Order.

Clare Ring, 49, Sundorne, Shrewsbury, was sentenced to a two year Community Order.

Paul Davies, 44, Sundorne, Shrewsbury, was sentenced to a two year suspended sentence, suspended for two years and a curfew order of three months.

Adrian Harley, 57, Woore, Crewe, was sentenced to a two-year sentence suspended for two years and a curfew order of three months.

Andrew Quiney, 31, HMP Bullingdon, was sentenced to a two year suspended sentence, suspended for two years.

Supporting Shropshire Live...
Shropshire Live
Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire with independent news and entertainment since 2009. Send us your news to interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095. For advertising information call Fiona on 01743 816 817.
- Advertising -

Featured Articles

Christmas Food 2019

Where to eat and party in Shropshire Christmas and New Year 2019

The festive season is upon us and if you are looking for somewhere in Shropshire, to eat, drink and party then here is our guide.
Read Article
Christmas Time - Generic - Image by Jill Wellington from Pixabay

Christmas Events and Attractions in Shropshire 2019

Christmas is such a wonderful time in Shropshire and there is so much to see and do, here are some of the great events and attractions.
Read Article

News

News

Man suffers life threatening injuries after Telford stabbing

A 27-year-old man has suffered potentially life threatening injuries after being stabbed in a Telford street.
Read Article
mobile hand generic crime B&W

County Lines: 12 sentenced for heroin and crack cocaine dealing in Shrewsbury

Twelve people have been sentenced for their part in a ‘County Lines’ drugs network operating between Merseyside and Shrewsbury.
Read Article

Elderly woman suffers broken arm during Telford street robbery

An elderly woman has suffered a broken arm after she was robbed in a Telford street.
Read Article
Load more

Sport

Sport

The Shrewsbury Club is looking forward to hosting the prestigious $60,000 tournament. Photo: Richard Dawson Photography

World Tennis Tour $60,000 event to return to Shrewsbury in March

Top players from around the world will compete to lift the Citroen Trophy when a leading international women’s tennis tournament returns to Shrewsbury next year.
Read Article
2019 Senior Champion - Stephen Davies being presented with the Colin Turner Seniors Championship Trophy by Captain Colin Turner

New Seniors Championship Trophy for Bridgnorth Golf Club

This year's Bridgnorth Golf Club Competitions Committee has decided to start a Senior Championship competition for the Senior Men.
Read Article
Corey Goodison celebrates after Nick Oliver sores for the Tigers. Photo: Steve Brodie

Brad saves the day in Tigers’ shootout win

Hexagon Telford Tigers looked to return to winning ways when facing off against Peterborough Phantoms on Sunday night at Telford Ice Rink.
Read Article
Load more

Business

- Advertising -

Business

New recruits, from back left, Emma Truslove, Helen Hanson, Dawn Tuck and David Philips, and front, Hollie Styles and Sarah Bond

FBC Manby Bowdler strengthens team with new recruits

Law firm FBC Manby Bowdler has strengthened its team with a series of new recruits.
Read Article
New Finance Director, Jonathan Glover

Whittingham Riddell appoints new Finance Director

Local firm Whittingham Riddell has welcomed a new Finance Director, Jonathan Glover to their team, as the firm continues to grow and develop its business.
Read Article
Jennifer Sibbald Wall (left) and Cristina De Oliveira-Frewen

Shropshire hotel receives prestigious Planet 21 award

A Shropshire hotel has been presented with a pair of prestigious awards in recognition of its efforts in support of an ambitious sustainable development programme.
Read Article
Load more

Features

Features

The Barker Jones family - Mum Lindsay, Dougie, big brother Reuben and Dad Gareth

Charity whisks brave Shropshire youngster to Lapland

WHEN You Wish Upon A Star has gifted a shropshire child with a life-threatening illness a trip to Lapland to meet Santa Claus this Christmas.
Read Article
Two year old Macey-Rose Lumby, nursery manager Kayleigh Dance and four year old Perrie Williams at ABC Day Nursery in Telford

Telford nursery staff get behind baby bank campaign

Staff at a Shropshire day nursery group have expanded their help into the community by opening their doors as drop-off points for the new Telford Baby Bank.
Read Article
Members of the RJAH Physimo team with Karl Mcguire, Healthcare Assistant, at the end of Movember

Hospital heroes raise mo-ney for men’s health charity

Staff at Shropshire’s specialist orthopaedic hospital have let their moustaches run wild throughout Movember – all in a bid to raise money and awareness.
Read Article
Load more

Entertainment

- Advertising -

Entertainment

Jack Savoretti

Jack Savoretti to headline ‘A Summer’s Evening in Telford’

Jack Savoretti is to headline 'A Summer's Evening in Telford' in June 2020 with special guest Imelda May.
Read Article
The festival has four main music stages, a dance tent, children and youth festivals, workshops, a craft fair, food village, real ale, cocktail and gin bars and on-site camping and glamping. Photo: Drone Rangers

Shrewsbury Folk Festival 2020: First names revealed as tickets go on sale

The first names on the line up of next year’s Shrewsbury Folk Festival have been confirmed as 2020 tickets go on sale.
Read Article
Canadian iconoclast Tom Stade

Canadian iconoclast Tom Stade to perform at Shrewsbury International Comedy Festival’s 2020 Gala Show

Shrewsbury International Comedy Festival’s 2020 Gala Show is now on sale at the Theatre Severn Box Office and organisers have announced the first act.
Read Article
Load more

Taste

Taste

Pictured sampling the new beer, from left Councillor Karen Sawbridge, Lorna Walker of The Falcon and Steve Farrell of Bridgnorth Brewery

New beer brewed for Bridgnorth hotel

A Bridgnorth hotel has collaborated with a local brewery to brew up a treat for local people.
Read Article
Hencote Estate Winemaker Gavin Patterson has over 30 years’ experience in the industry

Shropshire vineyard to release first estate red wine

A Shropshire vineyard is to launch its first estate red wine just over a year since the winery opened to the public.
Read Article
Christmas Food 2019

Where to eat and party in Shropshire Christmas and New Year 2019

The festive season is upon us and if you are looking for somewhere in Shropshire, to eat, drink and party then here is our guide.
Read Article
Load more
- Advertisment -

Featured Articles

Weather

Shropshire
shower rain
6.4 ° C
7.8 °
5.6 °
93 %
1kmh
75 %
Thu
6 °
Fri
7 °
Sat
4 °
Sun
5 °
Mon
6 °
- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -

Latest Articles

- Advertisment -

Editor's Picks

© 2009 - 2019 Shropshire Live LLP