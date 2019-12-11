Concept design unveiled for new Telford fire station

Plans to update Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service’s facilities at Stafford Park in Telford have taken a major step forward this week with concept designs being agreed.

Telford Central station, built in the 1980s, needs significant modernisation to support a diverse workforce and advances in technology.

Operational areas such as the fire station itself will be upgraded and training facilities for SFRS and West Mercia Police will also be created along with a state-of the-art control room.

It will also be the first time Shropshire will have its own multi-agency incident facility that will link directly with Police headquarters in the event of a major incident.

The building will also a house a fitness suite, 24-hour accommodation including dining and study areas plus a conference facility for up to 50 people.

Chief Fire Officer Rod Hammerton said: “The new building will be a welcoming place for the community and ensure staff can deliver a first-class service through improved training and assessment facilities.

“We have spent a lot of time planning how the building will work and allow us to collaborate with other emergency services, but felt the final decision on exactly what it would look like should be made with help from the public and we are grateful for the feedback we received.

“We needed a design that was sustainable, fit for the long-term and able to support the complex needs of a modern fire and rescue service – but we also wanted it to say something about our values.

“We are satisfied that the chosen design will stand the test of time, is innovative, considers the environment and will be welcoming to staff, partners and the public.

Chair of the Fire and Rescue Authority, Councillor Eric Carter said: “This is a significant investment in Telford but a much needed one. The updated station will make firefighters and the communities of Shropshire safer for decades to come.”

The final cost of the building will be dependent upon the tender process with the planning application due for submission in the New Year.

