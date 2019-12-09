Shrewsbury woman charged in connection with Bomere Heath Co-op store robbery

A Shrewsbury woman has been charged in connection to a robbery at the Co-op store in Bomere Heath.

The incident happened at around 7.30pm on Saturday 30 November at the convenience store on Shrewsbury Road.

The 21-year-old Shrewsbury woman has been charged with robbery and possession of an intimation firearm and will appear at Kidderminster Magistrates Court this morning.

During the robbery, staff were threatened with an intimation firearm and cash was stolen.

No-one was injured during the incident.

