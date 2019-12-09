2.2 C
Shropshire
Tuesday, December 10, 2019
Man in his 70s assaulted whilst walking his dog in Telford

By Chris Pritchard

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man in his 70s was assaulted whilst walking his dog in Telford.

The incident happened at around 6.30pm on Saturday in Sutton Hill.

The victim had let his dog onto the nearby green area off Sandcroft when a man approached him and told him to ‘get his dog on a lead’.

The man then assaulted the victim, causing injuries to his nose and bruising to his eye. He then left the area in the direction of the Sutton Hill shops and local centre.

The victim received treatment from paramedics at the scene.

The man is described as white, around 5ft 9in tall, heavy set with dark hair which appeared unkempt and was medium in length. He is thought to be in his mid-50s and was wearing dark clothing and a dark heavy coat which was knee length. He also had a small dark haired dog with him. It is also believed he may speak with a slight Irish accent.

PC Nicola Parry said: “Our investigations are ongoing into this incident and we are appealing for any witnesses to this assault to come forward. If you have any information, no matter how insignificant it may seem, please call West Mercia on 101, quoting incident number 662s of 071119 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

Chris Pritchard
Chris Pritchard is Editor of Shropshire Live
