Man attacked at property in Wellington

Police in Wellington are appealing for witnesses after a man was attacked at a property in the town.

Two offenders approached a man at his home on Mill Bank, Wellington just before 9pm on Tuesday 3 December.

One of the offenders is described as a tall white man, who was wearing orange work trousers.

Officers are keen to hear from anyone who may have seen the men in the area at that time. We are keen for people who were in the area to check their dash cam footage to see if the men were captured in the area.

If you can help please contact West Mercia Police on 101 quoting reference 705s031219.

Alternatively, information can be passed to the independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or via their website.

Supporting Shropshire Live...