Video: Demolition of Ironbridge cooling towers

Ironbridge and Shropshire now looks a little different after the successful demolition of the iconic Ironbridge cooling towers.

The demolition took place at 11am with thousands of people gathering to watch the historic moment from vantage points across the area.

According to the Harworth Group Plc the demolition went exactly as planned.

Explosive charges were planted on a black ring close to the bottom of each tower, each with sufficient power to blow away the metal-framed legs which held the towers up.

It cost more than £10 million to demolish the four 120-metre high cooling towers.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service were on hand to support the demolition across the 350-acre site.

Crews were in place to support the demolition and on-scene fire commander, group manager Scott Hurford said: “We are delighted with the way the demolition went, we had plans in place for ensuring public safety.

“We had planned for a variety of scenarios from animal rescues to supporting the public with injuries but thankfully everything went to plan and we had no requests for support.”

“We’ll now be looking towards the next phase in the New Year, a huge thank you to the public who came to view this historical day.

A crowd gathers to watch in Ironbridge

