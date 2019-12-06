Pedestrian dies following collision at Hilton near Bridgnorth

A man has died following a collision involving a car at Hilton near Bridgnorth last night.

Emergency services at the scene of the collision. Photo: @OPUShropshire

The collision took place on the B4176 at 7.27pm on Thursday evening.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokeswoman said: “The pedestrian, a man, was being given CPR by bystanders on scene when ambulance staff arrived. Sadly, it quickly became apparent that nothing could be done to save the man and he was confirmed deceased on scene.”

Two ambulances and a paramedic officer were sent to the scene. An off-duty paramedic officer came across the incident and stopped to assist.

