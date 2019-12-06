Demolition Day for Ironbridge cooling towers

The demolition of the former Ironbridge Power Station’s four cooling towers is set to take place this morning at 11am.

The former Ironbridge Power Station site. Photo: Harworth Group PLC

The demolition of the towers follows the switch off of Ironbridge B Power Station on 20 November 2015 followed by work to decommission the power station. The land will be used for housing and other uses including commercial and leisure.

Watch Online

Those wanting to watch the demolition are being asked to do so online.

Technology permitting, a live stream of the demolition is due to appear on the

Telford & Wrekin Council facebook page: www.facebook.com/telfordwrekin

Road Closures

To support the demolition of the cooling towers there will be some road closures from 6am on Friday 6 December 2019 which may restrict access to some parts of the Ironbridge Gorge:

Buildwas Road will be fully closed from 6am until after the demolition.

Coach Road, Station Road, Strethill Road, New Road, Church Hill, Hodge Bower, Paradise, Belmont Road, St Luke’s Road, Belle Vue Road, Lincoln Hill and Darby Road will be closed to non residents. There will be no diversions in place for these closures.



The roadside verges of the B4380 will be coned off to prevent parking on verges there will be parking restrictions in place on Dale End, Madeley Road and Bridge Bank/Ladywood.

Telford & Wrekin Council will be monitoring the parking around The Wrekin and will implement short term parking restrictions or road closures if required.

In order to minimise the disruption to businesses in Ironbridge the Jiggers Bank Park and Ride will run from 9.30am – 1pm on 6 December 2019.

Footpaths and rights of way closures

A number of footpaths and bridleways close to the Power Station site and on adjacent land will be temporarily closed from 6am on Friday 6 December 2019. This is to restrict public access and ensure the safety of the public.

