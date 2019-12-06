Casualty cut free and airlifted to hospital after lorries and car collide in Shrewsbury

One person has had to be released using cutting gear and airlifted to hospital after two HGVs and a car collided at Emstrey Roundabout this morning.

The Midlands Air Ambulance. Photo: MAA Charity

The man was airlifted to a major trauma centre following the collision at which happened at around 9.17am.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokeswoman said: “One lorry driver, a man, sustained serious injuries in the collision. Ambulance staff administered trauma care to the man to stabilise his condition whilst working closely with fire colleagues who helped to extricate him from the cab.

“Once released from the vehicle, the man was airlifted to Queen Elizabeth Hospital Birmingham, a major trauma centre, for further emergency care.”

Two ambulances, two paramedic officers and the Midlands Air Ambulance from Strensham with a BASICS emergency doctor on board attended the scene.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service sent four fire appliances including the Rescue Tender from Shrewsbury and Telford Central to the scene along with an operations officer. Crews used cutters at the scene to release the casualty.

