Warning issued after ‘courier fraud’ incidents in Shrewsbury

Shrewsbury residents are being asked to be extra vigilant as a number of attempts to defraud people out of their bank savings have been reported to the police.

Criminals pretending to be police officers use a scam known as ‘courier fraud’ – they call members of the public and pretend they are a police officer investigating fraud.

Four more incidents have been reported to police this week. One lady was told by the caller that he was a police officer and that her bank card had been used in a store. He then said she needed to call 999 or 111 but the lady queried this and did not make the call.

In a second incident a lady was told by the caller – who was again claiming to be a Detective Constable – she needed to withdraw cash from her bank, change it to Euros and not tell anybody.

In the third incident a caller told a lady that money was being withdrawn from her account and that he needed her help with the investigation.

In the fourth incident a man was asked to withdraw money from his account, change it into Euros and not tell anyone.

Police say that no money was handed over in any of these incidents.

Superintendent Paul Moxley said: “Don’t trust anyone who calls you about your bank details. Always hang up and wait 10 minutes to ensure the call has disconnected before calling 101.

“If you want to check they are legitimate, find their number via directory enquiries and call them back.

“Use a different telephone to make sure the line is clear. If they are genuine, you should be able to get through to them. You can also check what they are saying is true with your bank.

“Scams can be very elaborate, very convincing and cruel. If you think someone is trying to scam you, tell someone straight away. Don’t be pressured. Give yourself time to stop and think.”

He added: “We are working hard to identify these cowards conning our elderly and vulnerable family members and friends.

“However, we are asking for help from the public to spread this message throughout the wider community and would urge you to pass on, particularly to elderly relatives or neighbours, information about these scams and ask them not to trust anyone who asks them for their bank details.”

Members of the public are advised that if they get a phone call like the ones described, hang up – do not provide any personal details or hand anything over. Then report it to Action Fraud at www.actionfraud.police.uk or 0300 123 2040.

If the crime is still in progress, because for example, you have recently provided bank details or handed over cards or cash, or the caller has arranged for someone to visit your address to collect items, you should call the police to report this on 101. In an emergency dial 999.

