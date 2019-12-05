Firefighters tackle fire at The Range, Shrewsbury

Firefighters have this morning been dealing with a roof fire at The Range store in Shrewsbury.

Firefighters at The Range in Shrewsbury. Photo: Chris Pritchard

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service were called to the fire at the store on

Sundorne Retail Park, Arlington Way at 11.15am

The fire involving an area of the roof was attended by fire crews using 13.5 metre ladder and one hose reel jet, which was used to extinguish the fire. A covering jet was also used.

Shoppers and staff were evacuated from the store and gathered near the entrance of the car park.

