CCTV image released following armed robbery at Bomere Heath convenience store

Police are re-appealing for witnesses following an armed robbery at a convenience store in Bomere Heath at the weekend.

Police officers are are keen to speak to the person in the CCTV image as part of their investigation

The incident happened around 7.30pm on Saturday 30 November at the Co-op on Shrewsbury Road in Bomere Heath.

A woman went into the store and threatened staff with what was believed to be a handgun, although it is not known whether the weapon was real or imitation.

The woman then made off with a quantity of cash in the direction of Sefton Drive.

No-one was injured during the incident.

Officers are continuing to carry out enquiries and are keen to speak to the person in the CCTV as she may have information that can help with the investigation. If anyone recognises the person in the CCTV or if anyone saw any suspicious activity before or after the incident took place they are encouraged to get in contact.

Information can be provided to West Mercia Police on 101 quoting reference 617s 301119 or alternatively information can be passed to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

