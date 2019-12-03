Local pub’s fundraising efforts recognised with award nomination

A pub located on the border of Shropshire and Staffordshire has been recognised with an award nomination after raising money for charity throughout 2019.

Caitlin Begley, manager at the Royal Oak

The efforts of the Royal Oak in Church Eaton have been recognised with a nomination for the 2020 Countryside Alliance Awards, which are nicknamed the ‘Rural Oscars.’ The awards celebrate businesses that operate across the UK countryside.

The pub held a festival for the local community at their premises in August – Oakfest 2019 – which raised £2,000 for charity. They doubled the amount raised at their first Oakfest event last year. The money was donated evenly to Church Eaton Village Institute, Church Eaton Primary School, St Edith’s Church, Katharine House Hospice and the Pancreatic Cancer Research Fund.

The pub also accommodated the local church’s Harvest Auction, which raised another £1,000 for local causes.

Caitlin Begley, manager at the Royal Oak, comments on the motivation behind their fundraising efforts, “The Royal Oak is a true community pub. If someone in the village is in need or has a fundraising campaign, we will all rally around to offer our full support.

“I think our community spirit stems from the pub’s unusual set-up. The pub is owned by 32 local shareholders from the area who invested their money and time over the years to keep the pub from closing. We are now managed by Shropshire’s Wood Brewery, allowing our pub to go from strength to strength. The community spirit will always be at the heart of what we do, and our very loyal patrons.”

