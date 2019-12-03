Collision involving two HGV’s closes A442 northbound in Telford

A collision between two HGV’s closed a section of the A442 northbound in Telford for a time today.

The scene of the collision on the A442 in Telford. Photo: @OPUShropshire

The collision happened at just before noon near the Greyhound Interchange.

Emergency services including West Midlands Ambulance Service, Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service and West Mercia Police attended.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service sent three appliances including the Rescue Tender from Telford, Tweedale and Wellington. An Operations officer was also in attendance.

No persons were reported to have been trapped and the vehicles were made safe by the fire service.

The A442 was closed between the Greyhound and Wombridge Interchange northbound whilst the HGV’s were recovered.

The carriageway has now fully reopened.

