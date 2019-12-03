Charity shops burgled in Shifnal

Police are appealing for witnesses after two charity shops were burgled in Shifnal overnight.

Severn Hospice and Extra care charity shops were targeted in Shifnal. Photo: Google StreetView

Offenders forced entry to the Severn Hospice and Extra Care charity shops located next to each other on Bradford Street between 5am and 6am today.

Officers say that a safe, charity box, jewellery and other items from the premises were stolen.

Police say that enquiries are ongoing to investigate the incidents.

PC Philip Nock from Bridgnorth police station said: “I am appealing to the public to be vigilant, if you saw any suspicious behaviour in the area in the last few days, or have seen abandoned charity boxes or safe in the area please get in contact.

“If you have any information please contact 101 and use reference 0058S 031219 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

