Cash stolen during armed robbery at Bomere Heath convenience store

Staff were threatened and cash stolen during an armed robbery at a convenience store in Bomere Heath at the weekend.

The incident happened around 7.30pm on Saturday at the Co-Op in Shrewsbury Road in Bomere Heath.

Police say a woman went into the store and threatened staff with what was believed to be a handgun, although it is not known whether the weapon was real or imitation.

The woman then made off with a quantity of cash in the direction of Sefton Drive.

No-one was injured during the incident.

The woman is described as approximately 5ft 7 to 5ft 8 inches tall, regular build, aged in her mid-twenties. She was wearing a black parka coat with a fur line hood that she was wearing up, grey coloured tracksuit bottoms and carrying a small black rucksack. She also had a scarf covering her lower face and was wearing thin rimmed, round shaped glasses.

Witness Appeal

Police officers are carrying enquiries and are appealing for witnesses. In particular any customers or anyone who saw any suspicious activity before or after the incident took place.

Anyone with information should contact West Mercia Police on 101 quoting reference 617s 301119 or alternatively information can be passed to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Supporting Shropshire Live...