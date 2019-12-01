0.1 C
Shropshire
Sunday, December 1, 2019
Home News

Sixth Telford school joins fast-growing trust

By Shropshire Live

The Learning Community Trust has welcomed a sixth Telford school into its ranks.

Celebrating the new partnership are, back row from left, Adrian Pembleton, Wrekin View chair of governors Rob Hewer, Dr Gill Eatough, and LCT chair Mike Briscoe. Front row are students Tyler Rowley, Michelle Wu, Samil Mehmood and Savanna Goodwin
Celebrating the new partnership are, back row from left, Adrian Pembleton, Wrekin View chair of governors Rob Hewer, Dr Gill Eatough, and LCT chair Mike Briscoe. Front row are students Tyler Rowley, Michelle Wu, Samil Mehmood and Savanna Goodwin

Wrekin View, in Wellington, joins the three Telford secondary schools already under its umbrella – Hadley Learning Community, Charlton and Ercall Wood – plus Queensway Special School, and HLC primary.

Dr Gill Eatough, executive principal and chief executive of the Trust, said: “We have been in negotiations with Wrekin View for around nine or 10 months, and are delighted to welcome them to our family.

“This is a big, strong primary school which already has a track record of working well with HLC primary – now that they are both part of the Trust, these links will undoubtedly strengthen and blossom even further.”

She added: “The vast majority of Wrekin View’s students tend to move onto secondary schools which are also part of our Trust, so it means they will now be part of our family right through their education.”

Adrian Pembleton, headteacher at Wrekin View, said: “We are thrilled to be joining the Learning Community Trust, and excited about the new opportunities that will be available.

“Myself and the governors feel that this Multi-Academy Trust is best suited to support the aims and vision of Wrekin View – to become an outstanding school – and to support our ethos of a high quality education for all pupils.

“Joining a Trust with other local schools means we can continue to work collaboratively, and strengthen our existing links.”

The Learning Community Trust was established in June 2017 to create a Multi-Academy Trust in North Telford to drive school improvement and ensure the best possible outcomes for students.

Dr Eatough said: “We are committed to supporting and challenging our schools to be the very best they can be, and provide a high-quality education right across the ability range – from high-flying students, to those who need more help and support to do well.”

The benefits of being part of the Trust are clear to see, from the latest set of GCSE exam results.

At Charlton, more than 70% achieved grades 9-4 in English and maths, and the top 25 students averaged grade seven or above in all 10 of their subjects. They were the school’s best-ever results.

HLC also recorded its best-ever results in the ‘core’ English Baccalaureate (EBacc) subjects – English, maths, science, foreign language, history and geography.

And strong subject areas at Ercall Wood included geography, sciences and art, with the school seeing its highest ever number of top-level grade nine passes.

The Learning Community Trust also has a formal partnership with Telford College, offering further education curriculum pathways in four key areas – health, engineering, sport and aviation.

The management teams will also be exploring the possibility of developing a framework for the joint delivery of some post-16 education, as well as staging ‘masterclasses’ which give secondary school students a taste of college life.

Dr Eatough added: “This is a very exciting time for the Learning Community Trust. A priority in our growth strategy was to expand our primary school dimension, so the arrival of Wrekin View is key for us.”

Supporting Shropshire Live...
Shropshire Live
Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire with independent news and entertainment since 2009. Send us your news to interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095. For advertising information call Fiona on 01743 816 817.
- Advertising -

Featured Articles

Christmas Food 2019

Where to eat and party in Shropshire Christmas and New Year 2019

The festive season is upon us and if you are looking for somewhere in Shropshire, to eat, drink and party then here is our guide.
Read Article
Christmas Time - Generic - Image by Jill Wellington from Pixabay

Christmas Events and Attractions in Shropshire 2019

Christmas is such a wonderful time in Shropshire and there is so much to see and do, here are some of the great events and attractions.
Read Article
aico Inside open day

Aico’s new state of the art headquarters open day a big success

On Saturday 19th October, Aico, opened its new facilities to the local community, family and friends with hundreds of visitors.
Read Article

News

News

Police officers stop a vehicle as part of a busy twelve hours for officers. Photo: @OPUShropshire

Busy twelve hours for Police in Shropshire

Police have had a busy start to December in Shropshire with a busy twelve hours for the force reported by the Operational Patrol Unit in the county.
Read Article

One injured as car and motorcycle collide in Shrewsbury

Emergency services were called to a collision involving a car and motorcycle in Shrewsbury on Saturday evening.
Read Article
Damage was caused at the football club during the break-in. Photos: @MDraytonCops

Damaged caused during break-in at Market Drayton Football Club

Police are appealing for information after another break in was reported at Market Drayton Town Football Club.
Read Article
Load more

Sport

Sport

FA Cup Round Two Match Report: Shrewsbury Town 2 – 0 Mansfield Town

Shrewsbury Town are through to the coveted third round of the FA Cup despite playing the majority of the second half with ten men.
Read Article

FA Cup Round Two Preview: Shrewsbury Town V Mansfield Town

Shrewsbury Town must not look beyond beleaguered Mansfield as they seek a place in the coveted third round of the FA Cup.
Read Article
Shropshire will play Derbyshire at Shifnal Cricket Club next July

Shropshire’s cricketers to host Derbyshire in a 50-over match next summer

Shropshire’s cricketers will host first-class county Derbyshire in a 50-over match next summer.
Read Article
Load more

Business

- Advertising -

Business

Sarah Belcher Events picked up the NOEA award at a special ceremony held in Bath

Shropshire event wins prestigious national award

A new Shropshire event has triumphed at the National Outdoor Events Association Awards which were held in Bath on Wednesday.
Read Article
Owen Lloyd (centre) receives his award from UKLA president David Hopkinson (left) watched by David Wright, UKLA director general

Owen named UK lubricants industry’s Young Employee of the Year

A manager of a Shropshire-based lubricants company, which is celebrating its 150th birthday this year, has won a prestigious national award for the industry.
Read Article
Brian Crowther

Meringue-makers whipping up a storm in the confectionary world still conquering new peaks

A Shropshire Meringue-maker is continuing to whip up a storm in the confectionary world having gone from strength to strength over the last decade.
Read Article
Load more

Features

Features

James and Gabrielle Service

Stone House Gallery to open in Ludlow

The new Stone House Gallery located at Old Stone House, Corve Street in Ludlow will open to the public on 6 December.
Read Article
Santa Claus is the most popular fancy dress of choice for this Christmas-themed fun run

Santas wanted to join charity Christmas fun run in Telford

The Midlands Air Ambulance Charity Christmas Fun Run returns to Telford Town Park this December.
Read Article
Sal Hampson from The Hive in Shrewsbury with musician James Stanley. The Hive, working with James, used the funds to deliver a number of music sessions to young people

Wrekin Housing Group’s £20,000 donation to charities

From luncheon clubs to a summer fun fair, and counselling services to teaching cooking skills, thousands of people have been benefitting from a £20,000 grant awarded by The Wrekin Housing Group.
Read Article
Load more

Entertainment

- Advertising -

Entertainment

The festival has four main music stages, a dance tent, children and youth festivals, workshops, a craft fair, food village, real ale, cocktail and gin bars and on-site camping and glamping. Photo: Drone Rangers

Shrewsbury Folk Festival 2020: First names revealed as tickets go on sale

The first names on the line up of next year’s Shrewsbury Folk Festival have been confirmed as 2020 tickets go on sale.
Read Article
Canadian iconoclast Tom Stade

Canadian iconoclast Tom Stade to perform at Shrewsbury International Comedy Festival’s 2020 Gala Show

Shrewsbury International Comedy Festival’s 2020 Gala Show is now on sale at the Theatre Severn Box Office and organisers have announced the first act.
Read Article
Albert's Shed Southwater Outside Sign

Take a look inside the new Albert’s Shed at Southwater, Telford

Shropshire Live went for a peek around the new Albert’s Shed, which has now opened at Southwater, Telford.
Read Article
Load more

Taste

Taste

Hencote Estate Winemaker Gavin Patterson has over 30 years’ experience in the industry

Shropshire vineyard to release first estate red wine

A Shropshire vineyard is to launch its first estate red wine just over a year since the winery opened to the public.
Read Article
Christmas Food 2019

Where to eat and party in Shropshire Christmas and New Year 2019

The festive season is upon us and if you are looking for somewhere in Shropshire, to eat, drink and party then here is our guide.
Read Article
Pictured at the Curry Life Awards 2019 are Mr Adam Shaw, Journalist Broadcaster, Matt Bushby, The UK Director of Marketing for Just Eat, Mr Zillur Rohman, Taj Uddin, Mahim Uddin, Lord Karan Bilimoria, founder of Cobra Beer and Cathy Newman, Journalist and Broadcaster

Mahim Shrewsbury wins ‘best’ takeaway at national Curry Life Awards

An Indian takeaway in Shrewsbury has been crowned one of the best takeaways in the UK, after winning a top prize at the Curry Life Awards in London.
Read Article
Load more
- Advertisment -

Featured Articles

Weather

Shropshire
mist
0.1 ° C
2.8 °
-2 °
100 %
3.1kmh
20 %
Sun
3 °
Mon
5 °
Tue
5 °
Wed
5 °
Thu
7 °
- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -

Latest Articles

- Advertisment -

Editor's Picks

© 2009 - 2019 Shropshire Live LLP